Dorothy Lenneman, 81, St. Cloud

August 8, 1938 - July 15, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Dorothy Lenneman, 81 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8pm at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Luxemburg.

Dorothy was born August 8, 1938 in Elk River to Wilfred & Isabel (Meyer) Zimmer. She married James Lenneman on June 6, 1959 at the Church of St. Albert in Albertville. She lived in the Luxemburg area since 1980. She worked as a receptionist and teller at Wells Fargo Bank in Sauk Rapids, retiring in 2002. Dorothy was a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg and was also active in the Christian Women (St. Ann’s), Mission group, and school volunteer. She enjoyed spending time traveling to Alaska and Branson, playing cards (especially 500), knitting, crocheting, quilting and canning. Dorothy’s family was very important to her. She loved traveling with them, and vacations up north to the lakes were some of her best times.

Survivors include her husband James of St. Cloud; son, Gary (Vicki) of Sartell; grandsons, Nick and Will, brothers and sisters, Norman (Mable) Zimmer of Elk River; Marion Haas of Colby, WI; Harold Zimmer of Monticello; Kenneth (Tricia) Zimmer of Otsego; Dennis (Lydia) Zimmer of Philippines Islands; Bernadine (Dave) Betzler of Anoka; Margaret (Rick) Weirauch of Anoka.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Melvin, Richard, Madeline Dombrowski, Allen, LeRoy, Donald and Catherine Merges.