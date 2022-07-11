Dogs Stolen in St. Cloud; More Vehicles Stolen and Burglaries

St. Cloud Police is reporting a pair of stolen dogs taken from a yard on the 3100 block of Maine Prairie Road. The dogs are a 2-year female American Staffordshire Terrier, brown and white in color with a blue collar and a leather walking harness, and a 3-year old male golden lab retriever with no collar. The dogs were reportedly taken July 6th at 3:50 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Stolen Vehicles:

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of 7th Street South. The vehicle is a 2016 gray Toyota 4Runner with Minnesota License NRM 161.

On the 2500 block of Clearwater Road a vehicle was stolen. It is a 2015 red Chrysler 200. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me. She says the suspect in this case was seen getting off a bike, getting in the vehicle and driving off in it. Minnesota license plate FLR 002.

Another vehicle was stolen on the 2700 block of Edward Drive in St. Cloud. The vehicle is a 2016 Chevy Silverado with Minnesota license EKE 874.

Burglaries:

St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 100 block of 6th Avenue South. The homeowner came home to find unknown individuals in his residence. The first suspect was described as a black male with an afro hairstyle younger than 18-years old with a goatee and heavier set. This person was last seen wearing black shorts with gray boxers. The 2nd suspect is described as a younger black male. Alicia Mages says multiple electronics were taken from the residence.

Another burglary on the 2800 block of Edward Drive where a vehicle and garage were gone through.

On the 5200 block of Grouse Court there were items taken out of a vehicle.

On the 500 block of St. Germain Street West there was a burglary where an unknown person forced entry and stole electronics.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.