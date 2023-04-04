Sheriff Investing After Two Dogs Were Shot, Killed

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two dogs were shot and killed.

Investigators were called to a Princeton area home on Friday night after a man said his neighbor had shot his two dogs.

The neighbor told deputies that the dogs had been chasing deer on his property and when he went outside to yell at the dogs, the dogs started coming at him. He says he shot at the dogs to scare them because he thought they were aggressively coming at him.

Both dogs died.

The Sheriff's Office says the case is considered active, and the investigation is ongoing.

