Dog Gone This Is A Cool Old House in Minnesota

In 2005 my wife and I bought a house in a neighboring town so that I would be closer to my work. We looked at property diligently and when we started seeing homes in person, we learned on our first day out we needed to give each house a nickname so we could remember them better.

We had one called "Dream House" (because it had everything we wanted except it was right off the interstate), another called "Rustic House" (cabin like home on a wooded lot), "Yellow House" because of the color and "Swinger House" (because there were mirrors and other objects placed in the house that just gave that impression and I wish I were kidding but I'm not. Some things you just can't unsee).

The house featured in this article could have an array of nicknames: “Historic House” or “Back to the Future House”, because it was built in 1890, or “Castle for the Dogs”.

Castle for the Dogs? According to the website “The Old House Life with Michelle Bowers” this house in Buffalo Minnesota, features an indoor climate-controlled dog kennel.

With the multiple dog runs, there’s enough kennel space here that you could probably rent some of it out for boarding and make money on this deal.

But this house is more than just a place for someone with ALOT of dogs. As I said, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home was built in 1890 and sits on eleven and a half acres. If you want a home with a lot of space with a country feel, this is one you should see.

Michelle Bowers says there are multiple out buildings on this property, so if this house isn’t big enough for all the stuff you have, there’s somewhere on your property you can store it.

Plus, the garage area is spacious with plenty of room for equipment and tools.

And if you feel you need more space, there is an adjacent piece of land that totals 5.69 acres that could be bought as well.

This house does need work, but there’s so much character in place already that you have a lot to work with in whatever direction you decide to go.

The screened in porch.

The kitchen with immense cabinetry.

The laundry room area that presents plenty of storage.

There are features throughout this house that top off the character I spoke of.

Including the areas where the brickwork meets the woodwork on the walls.

The asking price for this gem is $325,000, again remember there's eleven and a half acres along with it.

With this property, there’s a real chance to bring the past to the future. Even if this is not for you, I hope you’ve had as much fun as I did thinking of what I’d want to do if this were my house.

