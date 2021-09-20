Dodge Co. Man Arrested, Charged With Impersonating Agent

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a Dodge County man for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

According to court documents, on August 17, 2021, the FBI received a tip that 52-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge Center, was impersonating a federal agent with the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation revealed that Simmons used the false name “Rey Reeves,” and regularly held himself out as a federal agent on social media. Simmons, who had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home