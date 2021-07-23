DNR Confirms Zebra Mussels in Wright County Lake

CLEARWATER -- Zebra Mussels have been found in a lake near Clearwater.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Locke Lake in Wright County.

A report from a lake property owner whose children found a number of zebra mussels attached to native mussels. The DNR confirmed more adult zebra mussels in the lake, indicating a reproducing population.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants, drain all water by removing drain plugs, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, you should spray with high-pressure water, rinse with very hot water, or dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

