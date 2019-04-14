Distracted Driver Ordered to Visit Grave of Woman She Killed

Hoefs admitted last November to being on her cellphone at the time she ran a stop sign in Randolph Township, killing 78-year-old Brenda Travis of Rochester. Three other people were injured in the crash.

In addition to the jail time, Hoefs must attend a driving improvement clinic, perform 30 hours of community service talking about distracted driving, pay a $1,000 fine and visit Travis' grave annually during her two years of probation.