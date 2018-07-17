Discovery of Human Leg Found in Mississippi Investigated

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

WABASHA, Minn. (AP) _ Sheriff's officials in Wabasha County are investigating the discovery of a human leg found in the Mississippi River.

Authorities say deputies responded to a citizen's call about human remains Saturday afternoon. A resident cleaning out a debris pile near the shoreline in West Newtown found the leg, from thigh bone to foot, with a shoe still on.

Reports say a search turned up no additional remains. Chief Deputy Jim Warren says the investigation is ongoing.

