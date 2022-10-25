Raise your hand if you use dry shampoo at least once a week. Guilty as charged right here, sometimes maybe more, but that's neither here nor there. When I first discovered the glorious, life-changing, amazing, where has it been my whole life product, I knew it would be a part of my weekly routine for probably the rest of my life. Anyone who knows how long it can take to wash, blow-dry, and then fix hair...knows what I'm talking about here.

So as you can imagine when I read there had been a recall on certain dry shampoos I knew I needed to make sure it wasn't what I was using and if it was, why and what happens after that?!

The recall was issued Friday, October 18 and was issued by Unilever United States voluntarily. What they recalled:

select codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Sauve, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Not the first time we have heard benzene and aerosol together in the same sentence unfortunately. For those who have not heard before a definition of benzene from the Oxford Language Dictionary:

a colorless volatile liquid hydrocarbon present in coal tar and petroleum, and used in chemical synthesis. Its use as a solvent has been reduced because of its carcinogenic properties.

We have been hearing for years the concerns on safety regarding aerosol products. With this recall, it poses that question again, is it safe for us? What I have learned according to The Orange County Register:

The problem with aerosols has largely appeared to be from the propellants used to spray the personal-care products from the cans. Unilever said this was the case with its dry shampoo recall.

Now the real question, is YOUR dry shampoo effected by this recall and if so, what next?

The full list of UPC codes can be found here. Next you should be visiting UnivleverRecall.com where, quote,

Consumers with affected products will receive a refund or reimbursement. For multiple products, proof of purchase will be required in the form of a receipt or photo of the lot code on the bottom of the products.

Thankfully, they said photos will work, because I can't remember the last time I kept a receipt that long for any kind of hygiene or personal care product. Hopefully, your dry shampoo isn't on this recall list, but it's better to be safe than sorry my friends!

