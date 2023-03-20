SHOCKING NEWS

Are you shocked to learn that Buffalo Wild Wings are not actually wings, but rather an all-white chicken nugget of sorts, that is covered and smothered in their delicious sauces?

I guess I DID think they were boneless wings. (Honestly, I guess I never really cared.) I didn't know how they would get the bone out of the meat but figured they had some magical way of doing it. Do I care? Not really. If I'm in the mood for Buffalo Wild Wings, all I'm really thinking about is which delectable sauces I'm going to smother them in. I've never ordered wings without finishing every last delicious bite.

SHAME ON YOU... BWW

But...There is at least one person that has suffered incredible damage because of this new realization.

A person names Aimen Halim has filed a class action lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming that "The products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings. Indeed, the products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing."

THE CLAIM

The claim says that the restaurant is guilty of false advertising.

Hamlin has obviously been a victim of their false advertising and is seeking damages and injunctive relief and more.

What do you think? Should we all get a piece of the action? I didn't know they weren't chicken wings. I was like, "Oh...I guess that makes sense."

Is it false advertising in your eyes? Buffalo Wild Wings did take to social media and responded, "It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo."

Might I add that Buffalo's do not have wings, no offense Jessica Simpson.

