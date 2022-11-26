I hope your Thanksgiving went well, I got to spend some time with family and share a meal. After we got back home, we settled in to watch the Vikings and Patriots play the evening portion of the NFL schedule. Much to my surprise, right before the game began I heard a familiar name being announced on TV. It was our fellow Minnesotan, Caitlyn Smith, getting set to sing the National Anthem!

2022 CMT Music Awards - Show Getty Images for CMT loading...

Now I had to scrounge the internet looking for a decent version of Caitlyn's National Anthem, this one from Youtube was probably the best sounding, however, the visual portion of it could be better, but we really just want to hear Caitlyn dazzle us again with her rendition of the National Anthem.

I liked it, it wasn't overhyped, or overly personalized as you can get sometimes. It was sung like it was probably meant to be sung.

Great job Caitlyn!

This is just another feather in Caitlyn's cap this year, of course, Caitlyn has the theme song to Fox's Monarch going for her this year, and she even appeared in an episode!

On top of that, when we spoke with her on Halloween, she told us about her upcoming album that is on the way for 2023, you can listen to that interview here, and of course, she has been busy being a mother and wife while still performing and writing.

Here's to hoping 2023 is just as busy and successful for Cannon Falls' own Caitlyn Smith!

