Did You Know It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In MN?

You read that right...it's illegal to warm up your car in Minnesota if you don't have a remote start. So, if you're looking for a great holiday gift idea for that Minnesotan in your life, a remote start might be it.

When it's super cold outside you should let your engine warm-up for a few minutes before you just drive off. It's good for your car. But, you've got to be in your car while that happens.

It's illegal to leave your car idling while unattended. That means, your keys can't be in the ignition when you're not in the car.

On the surface, it might seem like a lame law. However, it's really in place to prevent vehicle theft. If you're grabbing a coffee quick and you leave the keys in the ignition, it's like inviting a criminal to take your vehicle. That theft could have been prevented.

The way to get around this law to make sure you've got a warm vehicle without freezing your buns off is to get a remote start put in your car. That way, your keys aren't in the ignition while the vehicle is idling and you won't have to suffer on your two-minute drive to work.

It's a running joke in Minnesota that if you don't warm up your car before you start heading to your destination, it won't be warm-up until you get where you're going.

