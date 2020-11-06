DFL Extends Statewide Win Streak in MN to 22 in A Row

UNDATED -- With U.S. Senator Tina Smith's win over Jason Lewis in this year's election the Democratic party has extended its win streak in statewide races in Minnesota to 22 in a row.

The last time a Republican won a statewide race in the state was when Tim Pawlenty won his re-election as Governor in 2006, 14 years ago.

Eric Ostermeier is with the Humphrey Institute. He says the streak is surprising given that the state has become more purple overall.

What's unique about Minnesota, if you look at the states that have these very long Democratic win streaks, California 26 in a row, New York 24 in a row, Kentucky 23 in a row, and then Minnesota at 22, those other three states are not purple like Minnesota is.

Ostermeier says while the DFL performs well in the high profile races like U.S. Senate and Governor, they falter down the ballot. In this year's election, the Republican party has been able to hold on to its slim majority in the State Senate.

This election also marked the 12th in a row the state has voted for the Democratic nominee for President, every year since 1972.

The next chance Republicans will have to take a statewide race will be in 2022 when the offices of governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and auditor will be on the ballot.