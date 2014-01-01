Detroit Lakes Man Accused In Border Drug Bust In North Dakota

PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man faces charges after allegedly trying to bring 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine across the U.S.-Canada border in northeastern North Dakota.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they arrested 35-year-old Seth King, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., on Dec. 27. Authorities say an inspection of his vehicle turned up 23 small plastic bags of crystal meth and one larger bag, along with drug paraphernalia.

King was turned over to Pembina County authorities for prosecution. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney, and a working home telephone listing for him could not immediately be found.