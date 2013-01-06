Delta Air Lines Returns to Oneida County Wisconsin Airport

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Delta Air Lines has returned to the Rhinelander/Oneida County Airport.

The airline plans to operate two 50-passenger SkyWest flights a day with domestic and international connections through its hub in Minneapolis. The first SkyWest flight arrived in Rhinelander Friday.

Frontier Airlines had been serving the northern Wisconsin airport, but ended service there earlier this week. Delta last served the airport in September 2011.

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