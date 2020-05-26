Delma “Del” Barbara Moeller, 86, Clearwater

No hindsight music unit displayed.

February 21, 1934 - May 23, 2020

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, MN, due to the COVID-19 restrictions for Delma “Del” Barbara Moeller, age 86 of Clearwater. Del passed away peacefully at her home in rural Clearwater on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Burial will take place at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Cemetery in St. Augusta, MN.

She was born on February 21, 1934 in Sauk Rapids, MN the daughter of Albert and Pauline (Mavencamp) Carriveau. She attended school in Sauk Rapids, where she graduated from high school in 1952. Del was united in marriage to Raymond J. Moeller on August 6, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. After marriage, Del and Ray farmed in rural Clearwater their whole married life. She continued to live on the farm even after Ray’s death on June 2, 2016.

Del loved being with her family, cooking, playing cards and being at the lake.

She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and Christian Mothers in St. Augusta, MN.

Del is survived by; her children, Polly Brown of Clearwater, Daniel (Christine Midas) of Clearwater, and Don (Sharon) of Clearwater; grandchildren, Jenny (Jason) Smith, Mandy (Joe) Pundsack, Cole (Kelli) Moeller, Levi (Alyna Vorachith) Moeller, Matthew Moeller, Mitchell (Anna) Moeller; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband Ray, she was preceded in death by, her daughter Lois and two infant children, her daughter-in-law Kris, three brothers, Al, Ray and Bob Carriveau.