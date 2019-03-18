Delays Expected as Prep Work Begins on Highway 75

WAITE PARK -- Prep work ahead of a major reconstruction project begins on Stearns County Highway 75 this week.

Temporary traffic signal work begins Wednesday on the stretch of highway between Waite Park and St. Joseph.

The preparation will involve lane closures, traffic shifts and the closure of some left turn lanes at signalized intersections.

The prep work is ahead of this spring's complete reconstruction of the 5.7-mile corridor and will last approximately 10 days.

You're advised to expect delays and find alternate routes if possible.