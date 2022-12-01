December Weather Outlook for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our colder-than-usual weather is expected to continue here in the month of December.

The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated weather outlook for December. They say the entire stay should see below-normal temperatures for the month. That is the case for much of the northern half of the country.

Here in St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is about 31 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high temperature is 22 degrees.

The immediate forecast for the beginning of the month has our highs primarily in the teens and 20s.

The precipitation outlook for December calls for average snowfall for most of the state, with drier-than-normal conditions in the far southeastern corner.

St. Cloud averages about 11 1/2 inches of snow in the month of December and about 1 1/4 inches of rain.

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 5.1 inches of snow, which is nearly three inches below normal.