Death of Man Found at Minneapolis Fire Ruled Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities have identified a man who was found dead at the scene of a northeast Minneapolis structure fire.

The Hennepin County medical examiner says 52-year-old Jacob Wayne Arvidson died of "complex homicidal violence." Arvidson's body was found as crews were putting out a small fire in a building early Friday morning.

Police and homicide investigators deemed the death "suspicious" upon an initial investigation.

No arrests had been made but a police spokesman says investigators have made "substantial headway" in the case.