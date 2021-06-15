Dancing with Our Stars: Winner Raised Over $101K

ST. CLOUD -- The top dancer in the 5th annual Dancing With Our Stars Competition raised over $100,000 for his chosen charity. The Women's Fund of Central Minnesota announced Tuesday that Ryan Cross raised over $101,000, combined with the $15,000 for taking first place, the total he earned was over $116,000 for Anna Marie's Alliance.

The second-place finisher was CeCe Terlouw who was dancing for her chosen charity the Terebinth Refuge. She raised nearly $40,000, combined with the $10,000 prize for second place, raised nearly $50,000.

Third place went to Clare Richards who was raising money for Central MN Child Advocacy Center. She raised a combined total of just over $38,000.

Fourth place was Matt Parks. His combined total was just over $26,000 for his chosen charity St. Cloud StandDown Lady Veteran Boutique.

And in fifth place was Kim Miller Swenson who was dancing for St. Cloud Pride and raised a combined nearly $9,900.

Combined with sponsorships, the event Monday night raised a total of $389,428.10 for local organizations that benefit women and girls within a 30-mile radius of St. Cloud.

The final scoring for the competition was based 60% on the dollars raised for the associated charity and 40% on judges’ scores.