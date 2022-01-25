Dancing With Our Stars Line-Up Announced

ST. JOSEPH -- The Women's Fund of Central Minnesota has announced this year's line-up for its "Dancing With Our Stars" fundraiser.

Hannah Mikels from St. Cloud State University will be raising money for SCSU's Gender Violence Prevention Program.

Community Advocate Helga Bauerly will be benefiting GREAT Theatre's Girl Power via the Arts Program.

Mandi Moon is the founder of The Good People and will be raising money for the Juggad Leadership Program.

CentraCare's Chip Martin-Chaffee will be dancing for the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.

Jeremy Salzburn of H & S Heating and Air Conditioning will benefit the Beautiful Mind Project MOSAIC.

Daniel Larson of the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Foundation will be raising money for the SCTCC Women in Stem & Trades.

This year's Dancing with our Stars will be in-person on June 13th at the College of St. Benedict.

Final scoring for the competition will be based on a combination of judges' scores and dollars raised.