Dalvin Cook Reports; Pierce Opts Out [PODCAST]

Viking running back Dalvin Cook has reported to training camp for the Vikings today. He got his Covid-19 test but it's unclear how much more he intends to do. Cook is still looking for contract extension. Cook reportedly wants $15 Million a season.

Viking defensive lineman Michael Pierce has opted out of playing this season. Pierce doesn't need to give a reason but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says due to a respiratory issue Pierce would be in the high risk category.