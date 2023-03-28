Dairy Queen Planned in Becker

Dairy Queen Planned in Becker

Getty Images

BECKER (WJON News) - A new Dairy Queen is planned for Becker.

Get our free mobile app

At Monday’s planning commission meeting, a conditional use permit was approved for a drive-through restaurant at 14245 Bank Street, next to the Becker Fire Department.

Planning documents indicate a Dairy Queen will go into that space. No other details, including a proposed opening date, were available.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Becker
Categories: business news, From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON