Have You Been To Becker’s Dueling Brews Yet? It Was Good [OPINION]

Last night I had the chance to stop and eat at a new area restaurant/coffee shop in Becker. Dueling Brews opened recently and since my wife and I were in Becker for another appointment, we decided we should stop in and give it a try. I've got to say we both left full, and both said we'd come back again.

Dueling Brews is located off Highway 10 in Becker and offers both coffee during the morning hours along with bar/restaurant options in the afternoon and evening hours. While we were there we witnessed a steady stream of customers coming and going, both to just grab a beverage and to sit down to enjoy a meal.

We sat in a booth, and we both noticed that there were two outlets and two USB charging ports inside the booth, which if you are sitting and enjoying a coffee in the morning, you could easily plug your laptop or phone into work.

The menu featured paninis, wraps, burgers, flatbreads, salads, brick oven pizzas, and fish/shrimp options. I went with their special, which was a Caprese sandwich, and my wife got a panini.

We both got a cocktail, and water and walked out with an average bill for us when we go out to eat, which was around $45.

What was cool was there was a boutique located within the building, called a brew-tique, and it looked like a children's book club was meeting in the back, and a youth sports meeting was getting ready to be held as we were leaving.

If you find yourself in the area, I'd say it's worth checking out, but note that there is some road construction going on in the area of Dueling Brews, so be mindful of the road signs, and practice some patience.

Dueling Brews is located at 14298 Bank Street in Becker.

