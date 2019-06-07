D.B. Searle’s Sells, New Restaurant Coming

ST. CLOUD -- A new restaurant is coming to a familiar spot in downtown St. Cloud. The historic D.B. Searle's building sold Friday to Karpos, LCC.

Owners Darin and Michelle Agnew say they plan on opening a restaurant and full bar at the location in late summer or early fall of 2019.

Community and relationships are important to us, and, the ability to bring our product and business vision alongside the new downtown energy is exciting.

The new restaurant will be called "Searles on Fifth Ave," and will offer small-batch, hand-crafted options as well as a variety of local craft beers.

The former D.B. Searle's restaurant closed back in March 2018.