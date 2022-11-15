CSB and SJU Runners Heading to Nationals

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - A pair of runners from the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are heading back to the Division III national cross country meet.

CSB junior Fiona Smith and SJU junior Lloyd Young are headed back to the national meet for the second year in a row.

Smith earned her return by winning her second-straight North Regional title in a school-record time of 20 minutes and 51.6 seconds this past weekend.

Young finished 10th out of 209 runners at regions and found out Monday he earned an at-large bid to the national meet.

The women's race is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., while the men's race will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the Michigan State University campus.

Last year, Smith finished fifth and Young finished 52nd at the national meet.