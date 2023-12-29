Crow Wing Co. Board to Vote on Resolution Opposing New State Flag

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Crow Wing County Commissioners are preparing to let state leaders know what they think of changing the state flag and seal.

During the county board meeting on Tuesday Commissioner Paul Koering said he feels changing the flag is whitewashing our past.

I think we're doomed to repeat our failures if we whitewash our history and this is just an example of it here of changing the Minnesota flag which I don't agree with and a lot of my constituents don't agree with.

Two other Crow Wing County Commissioners also commented during the discussion that they have also heard from their constituents.

Koering also referenced the cost to taxpayers to change the state flag and seal throughout the county.

The board directed the county administrator to draft a resolution expressing the county's displeasure with the move which will be sent to the governor's office and state legislature. They are expected to vote on that resolution at their next meeting on Tuesday.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission had to present their final designs for the flag and seal to the state legislature by January 1st. They are expected to be adopted and unveiled on May 11th, 2024.

