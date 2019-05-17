Crews to Wrap Up Benton County Road 29 Construction

SARTELL -- A Sartell road construction project that began last summer will get the final touches put on next week.

Starting Monday, crews will place the final lift of pavement on Benton County Road 29.

Workers will be paving striping and planting vegetation along the corridor which is expected to cause traffic delays. Flaggers will be directing traffic around the work crews as they complete the project.

The work is expected to last most of the week.