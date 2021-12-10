COVID Numbers at CentraCare Swell to more than 130

COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare are trending up again this week. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me again this week on WJON. He says CentraCare has 136 positive COVID-19 patients within their facilities with 102 of those at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. Morris says 25 of those at St. Cloud Hospital are in their ICU/Critical Care unit.

Last week's COVID-19 numbers had 122 patients at CentraCare, 92 at St. Cloud Hospital and 29 in the ICU/Critical Care unit at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says the cases at St. Cloud Hospital are still the Delta variant.

Dr. Morris says the doctors and scientists are still learning about the new Omicron variant. He says early indications are that it spreads fast but doesn't cause severe symptoms. Morris says after a surge of booster vaccinations right after Thanksgiving the amount of people coming in for vaccinations has slowed down a bit. He says a booster shot still gives people the best protection from this virus.

If people would like to schedule an appointment for a vaccination at CentraCare you can do that by calling 320-200-3200. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.