COVID ICU Numbers Coming Way Down at St. Cloud Hospital

Another positive sign this week at St. Cloud Hospital in regards to COVID-19. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says St. Cloud Hospital has just 7 COVID-19 patients in their ICU/Critical Care unit compared to 22 the week before. Dr. Morris says they still have around the same number of COVID positive people in the hospital in the upper 70s but believes the trend will lead to less cases. He says they are seeing a decline in COVID-19 patients at their other CentraCare facilities with that number dropping from around 30 a couple of weeks ago to 10 this week.

Dr. Morris says all of the COVID-19 patients in their ICU/Critical Care unit are unvaccinated. He says those who have received a vaccination series and booster are avoiding the most severe symptoms and have the most protection from COVID. Morris says the drop in COVID-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital has enabled them to handle more typical health care needs. He says they do have 22 total people in their ICU/Critical Care Unit but only 7 are COVID patients. Morris says their normal ICU capacity is 28.

CentraCare is still offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. Learn more at CentraCare.com or call 320-200-3200. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.