Cousins Has Surgery on his Torn Achilles Tendon

EAGAN (WJON News) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has had surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

The Vikings announced the procedure done Wednesday by Dr. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics went as planned.

They have not revealed a timetable for his return to full strength. Cousins will miss the remainder of the season and his rehabilitation will certainly stretch well into next year.

The Vikings acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with Arizona on Tuesday. Rookie Jaren Hall will start Sunday at Atlanta.

Cousins suffered his first career injury in the fourth quarter at Green Bay last week.