Court: Posting Patient’s Photo on Social Media Not Illegal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a nurse's aide at senior care facility didn't violate the law when she posted a photo of a patient with Alzheimer's disease on social media.

The appeals court found that the photo wasn't a health record and therefore did not violate laws meant to protect patient privacy. The photo also included a demeaning message.

The nurse's aide was fired from Madonna Summit, in Byron. But the ruling has alarmed some eldercare advocates who say it essentially tells aides they can post images of patients online without legal repercussions.