COP House Soccer Camp Coming to St. Cloud This Week

COP House Soccer Camp Coming to St. Cloud This Week

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department Community Engagement Division and St. Cloud State University men’s soccer team are partnering with the Tony Sanneh Foundation for a youth sports camp next week.

The Cop House Soccer Camp starts Monday and runs through Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day at Haws Park.

Get our free mobile app

The free camp is open to kids ages six through thirteen. Kids will get to work on their soccer skills, as well as receive a free soccer ball, t-shirt, water bottle, and backpack.

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to

Filed Under: soccer camp, St. Cloud, st. cloud police department community engagement division, St. Cloud State University
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Sports, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top