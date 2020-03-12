Contract Talks Resume for Striking St. Paul Teachers

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The St. Paul school district and its teachers' union are resuming contract talks while striking educators continue to walk picket lines and classes are canceled for a third straight day.

The union said Wednesday night that talks would resume Thursday morning.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators is striking over demands for additional mental health, multilingual and special education support staff.

Superintendent Joe Gothard says the $50 million in demands are cost prohibitive.

The union expected thousands of members to resume picketing outside public schools across the city Thursday. Negotiations began last May between the union and the district.