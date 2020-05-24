Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in MN Pass 20,000

ST. PAUL -- The number of cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota is now over 20,000.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 730 new confirmed cases and 17 additional deaths Saturday.

The state's death toll is now up to 869, with 709 of them in long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 553 people hospitalized and 207 in the ICU. Both numbers are down slightly from the day before.

Stearns County added five cases, bringing the totals up to 1923 cases and 12 deaths. Sherburne County is up six to 208 cases and one death, and Benon County added five cases for totals of 166 cases and two deaths.

The MDH says nearly 198,000 tests have been run across the state so far.