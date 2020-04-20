Complaint: Man Dismembered Woman, Threw Her in Dumpsters

MOORHEAD -- A Moorhead man has been charged in the murder of a 19-year-old woman.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ethan Broad is accused of dismembering the body of Dystynee Avery and placing her remains in dumpsters outside his south Moorhead apartment. The complaint says Broad used saws to cut up the body in the garage of his apartment.

The complaint says Broad initially claimed that someone else hit Avery over the head with a pipe and cut her throat.

Police say they found blood evidence in the carpet of Broad's apartment.

They say he first claimed he was acting in self-defense but later admitted he was responsible.

This story is courtesy of KFGO in Fargo.