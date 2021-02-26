Community Foundation Seeking ATHENA Award Nominations

ST. CLOUD -- The Women’s Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is in search of the next ATHENA Award winner

The annual award, created in 1988, recognizes professionally successful and inspiring St. Cloud area women.

In order to be considered, nominees must demonstrate: an extended history of excellence, creativity and initiative in career or workplace; dedication to spending time and energy improving the lives of others in the St. Cloud area; and a commitment to assisting other women in realizing their full leadership potential.

Anyone interested in nominating someone for the award must complete a short online form. Nominees could be contacted by the selection committee for additional information.

Nominations will be accepted through April 30. The winner will be honored at the Central Minnesota Community Foundation Annual Celebration later this year.