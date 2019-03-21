Coming Soon: Midtown Bar and Grill

ST. CLOUD -- A new bar and restaurant is opening soon in the Midtown Square Mall. Craig Weaver recently bought the former Tuscan Center and is reopening it as "Midtown Bar and Grill".

He says they've been getting it ready to open.

We didn't do a lot we just moved around the TVs, we painted all the walls, we cleaned everything up. The menu will be limited at the beginning and then it will grow from there.

Weaver says, if all goes well, they plan to add a grill in about a year or so and then they'll be able to expand their menu.

He says during the day he wants to be able to serve the people who work in, and near, the Midtown Square Mall.

Right now we just want to have good food, good people, just a relaxed atmosphere. We've got 350 employees that work here in the Midtown Square Mall we want them to be able to come down and have a quick lunch soup, salad, sandwich, pizza...

There is a small area for outdoor seating.

Midtown Bar and Grill is scheduled to open to the public on Monday, April 1st. Their hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Weaver is a former bartender and bar manager and he says his girlfriend used to own the Riverboat Depot in Sartell.

He'll go before the St. Cloud City Council on Monday with a request for a liquor license.