Midtown Square Getting New Look to Attract New Customers, Tenants

ST. CLOUD -- Some big changes are coming to a very recognizable building in St. Cloud. Starting next week, Midtown Square Mall will undergo a makeover to both the exterior and interior of the building.

General Manager Ben Copperthite says they've been working on the rebranding since July of last year. He says the exterior upgrades are the first step starting with the south side of the building and working their way around. Some of the noticeable changes you'll see include transforming the grey concrete structure with brick accents and new windows. There will also be some updated signage. Copperthite says the outside will look completely different when it is done in mid-June.

The next phase will be upgrades to the interior including better lighting and a fresh coat of paint.

The parking lot is also getting redone including new lighting.

Submitted image by Midtown Square Mall

Copperthite says Midtown Square Mall has a vacancy right now of about 23 percent. He says he'd like to get their occupancy rate up to between 90 and 100 percent.

Two new businesses just recently opened in Midtown, Midtown Bar and Grill and Hertz Rental Cars. Clothes Mentor is scheduled to open there on May 1st. Copperthite says there has been others interest too, but they may be waiting until after the remodel is done.

The whole project is expected to be finished by the end of August, and then they are tentatively planning to do a big grand re-opening sometime in September.

Copperthite says he's excited to change the look of the corner of 33rd and Division in St. Cloud, and he's expecting the rebranding to bring in more customers and tenants.