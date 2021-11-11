Comedian C Willi Myles Explains Why He Moved Back To Minnesota

One of my very favorite comedians is the very funny C Willi Myles. If you have never seen C Willi's stand up comedy, you owe it to yourself to check one of his appearances out.

After C Willi made the move back to Minnesota I couldn't resist asking C Willi why he would move back to cold and snowy Minnesota, especially after he had just moved not long ago to sunny California.

If you know anything about C Willi, you know he hates cold weather and loves to play golf with a passion. So, Southern California would be the perfect place to move to, right?

I've lived there and would move back in a heartbeat, if I could afford it. It's a pretty expensive place to live and you certainly do pay for all that sunshine. Who needs nice weather just about everyday, beaches, beautiful sunsets.

California is unique in that one can spend a day at the beach soaking up the sunshine and drive up to Big Bear and go snow skiing the very next day. For someone that hates the cold and relishes spending time on the golf course on a year round basis, seems sunny California would be the place to be.

One would think so but I'm sure C Willi's reason will resonate with most married men. Here is a clip from this morning's show on the Loon with C Willi explaining why he moved back to this part of the country and gave up paradise.

