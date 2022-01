UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory will then be reissued from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Expect Wind Chill readings as low as 35 below at times.

A round of light snow will push through Friday night, producing 1-2 inches.

Another round of light snow will push through Saturday night, producing 1-2 inches.