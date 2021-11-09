Cold Spring Hosting 2nd Annual Holiday Lights Tour

'Tis the season! Is there anything more fun during the holidays in Minnesota than touring the beautiful Christmas lights? No, I didn't think so either. Touring different light displays with a cup of hot cocoa and Christmas cookies is definitely one of my favorite childhood memories.

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their second annual 'Light Up Cold Spring Holiday Lights Tour' again this year.

In addition to being a really fun holiday event for the community, it's also a contest for area residents to encourage people to get festive.

If you'd like to be part of the holiday tour, you'll need to sign up for your home or business to be on the tour and decorate the outside with lights. The deadline to signup is December 6th. You must include your name, phone number, and street address. Email that information to info@ColdSpringMN.com. You can also sign up by phone at (320) 685-4186.

Decorations and lights must be up and on no later than December 10. The community will then vote for their favorite lights and holiday displays starting December 10th through the 20th.

A grand prize will be awarded to the house or business with the most votes! So, what are you waiting for, Cold Spring? It's time to start getting busy decorating!

