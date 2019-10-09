Cold Spring Council Approves Road Construction Project

COLD SPRING -- A significant Cold Spring highway reconstruction project got the green light on Tuesday night.

The Cold Spring city council approved over $4 million in both mill & overlay and utility work for approximately two miles of County Road 158, including a portion running through downtown Cold Spring.

Among the changes - the roadway's 12 ft. driving lanes and 8 ft. parking lanes will be converted into 11 ft. driving lanes and 10 ft. parking lanes. The city approved the new dimensions hoping they will encourage drivers to stay within the posted speed limit of 30 mph, and allow parked vehicles and pedestrians more space. Improvements also include dynamic speed signs and flashing crosswalks near the Cold Spring Baseball Park.

Approximately a mile of the highway between 14th Avenue North and Red River Road will also have the 50-year-old sewer and water system replaced.

Construction on County Road 158 is slated to begin in May of next year and continue through September.