Cold Spring Brewing To Get New Wastewater Treatment Plant

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring Brewing, through the help of the city, will have a new pre-treatment plant to handle the wastewater from the facility.

During Tuesday night's meeting the council approved a resolution authorizing general obligation bonds that would help pay for the facility.

The bond leverages the city to own and operate the facility but the brewery will be responsible for paying for the cost of building it.

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says the brewery is required to pretreat their wastewater before they send it to the city's treatment plant. However, with the brewery's latest expansions, their system is not capable of keeping up.

Total cost of the project is over $19.7-million and the bond will be for roughly $23.5-million for 19 years.

The facility will go next to the city's new wastewater treatment plant and construction is expected to begin mid-June.