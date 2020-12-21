Coborn’s Buys $150K Worth of Restaurant Gift Cards

ST. CLOUD – Coborn’s, Inc. has purchased about $150,000 worth of gift cards to locally-owned restaurants across four states as gifts for employees this holiday season.

Each employee received a $15.00 gift card to a restaurant in their local area. A company spokesperson says 45 of the restaurants area located in the St. Cloud area, where Coborn’s has the greatest concentration of stores.

Each store’s director was put in charge of selecting nearby restaurants and randomly handing out the cards to employees.

“This has been a challenging year for so many businesses and individuals in the communities we serve, and the restaurant industry has been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dave Meyer, Coborn’s Executive Vice President. “We appreciate the hard work and significant value that local restaurants have in our communities, many of whom we partner with throughout the year.”

St. Cloud-based Coborn’s operates supermarkets in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The company employs around 9,300 people.