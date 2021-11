ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday.

Authorities say the fire started just before 2:00 p.m. at the Dunn Brothers Coffee shop inside the Coborn's on Cooper Avenue. Authorities say the fire was an accident.

No one was hurt, but the damage is estimated at $20 thousand.

St. Cloud Health and Inspections allowed the business to reopen.

