Co. Board to Hear Complaint Against Garbage Hauler

ST. CLOUD -- A garbage and recycling hauler caught mixing trash with recyclables last year is accused of allegedly doing it again.

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing tomorrow (Tuesday) morning for Affordable Disposal and Recycling of St. Joseph.

County Environmental Services Director Don Adams says they received a complaint from a resident in September. County staff conducted an investigation and determined the complaint was valid.

Mixing garbage with recycling is a violation of state law and county ordinance.

Adams says the county board has three options, they could do nothing, revoke their license, or amend and extend their current compliance agreement.

Last fall Affordable Disposal and Recycling was fined $12,000 for the same violations.