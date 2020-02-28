CMBA Spring Tour Of Homes Launches This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- As many as 19 builders will be showcasing their designs and products over the next two weeks.

The 48th Central Minnesota Builders Association Spring Tour of Homes will feature 27 homes in Sartell, St. Cloud, St. Augusta, Cold Spring, Avon, Sauk Rapids and Zimmerman.

The homes will be open for tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again March 6-8.

Maps of the homes can be found at Holiday Station stores or by downloading the free Parade Craze app.

The hours open for viewing are 4:30-7:00 p.m. the next two Fridays and 12:00-5:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

