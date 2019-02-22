CMBA Adding New Tech to 47th Annual Tour

UNDATED -- Are you in the market for a new home or just interested in the latest in technology and decorating?

The Central Minnesota Builders Association is holding their 47th annual Tour of Homes starting Friday night.

This year they are introducing a new website featuring each of the homes on the tour as well as a free mobile app called Parade Craze. The app provides directions for new home developments not yet available on other internet map services.

As always, free guidebooks will be available as well. You can pick yours up at any area Holiday StationStore.

There are 32 homes and 22 builders being featured in this year’s tour.

Dates and Times:

Friday, February 22nd from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 23rd from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23rd from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 1st from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 2nd from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.