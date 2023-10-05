Clearwater Fall Baseball League Recap

CLEARWATER FALL LEAGUE BASEBALL

SUNDAY OCTOBER 2ND

FINAL GAMES SUNDAY OCTOBER 8TH

SEMIFINALS RESULTS

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 11 CLEARWATER PURPLE 7

The Central Valley League defeated the Purple, backed by nine hits and a huge seventh inning, they put up seven runs to take the led. They started the inning with Purple leading 7-5! There starting pitcher was righty Noah Young from the Kimball Express, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, and three runs, righty Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers threw one inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers, threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Central Valley League offense was led by Tyler Stang, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Dawson Hemmesch from the Richmond Royals went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Ruehle from the Kimball Express went. 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers went 1-for-4, with a sacrifice bunt, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Lincoln from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. JT Harren was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Parker Cox went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Noah Young had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Purple was righty Bryan McCallum, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Carper threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Purple offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs. Collin Skaug went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, Al Smith went 1-for-4 and Adam Smith earned a walk. Jake Carper went 1-for-3, he was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ty Carper earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sebastain Layer went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

WEB GEMS 3 CLEARWATER WHITE 2



The Web Gems defeated the White in walk off fashion in the with a huge double. They collected just four hits, but they had very good pitching performances, they played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Their stating pitcher was veteran, crafty, righty Craig Meyer from the Kimball Express, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk, he issued on walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Zach Laudenbach from the St. August Gussies threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Zach Femrite from the Cold Spring Springers, threw four innings in relief, he didn’t give up a hit, he issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Web Gems were led on offense by Brooks Marquardt from the Kimball Express, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIS and he earned a walk.

Zach Femrite went 1-for-3 with a walk off single to drive in the winning run and he earned a pair of walks. Mike Jeseritz from the Raymond Rockets went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored the winning run. Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Jonas, player/manager for the Cold Spring Rockies earned a pair of walks. Craig Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Express was hit by a pitch.

The White starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw eight innings, he gave up just four hits, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The White offense was led by Al Smith, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Troy Deans went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Callen Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3, Preston Schlegel had a stolen base and Nevin Bloom earned a walk.